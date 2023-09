Verdugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Verdugo started the past four games and will take a seat after going 2-for-13 with three walks, a run and three strikeouts in the span. Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Adam Duvall will start across the outfield Sunday against Chicago righty Mike Clevinger.