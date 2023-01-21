Sale (wrist) has begun throwing off the mound, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Sale broke his wrist in a bicycling accident in August, and was limited to just two appearances in the 2022 season. The left-hander has dealt with injuries over the few years, but if healthy, still offers the potential to miss bats when on the mound.
