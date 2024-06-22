Sale (10-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over five innings in an 8-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out eight.

A Jahmai Jones triple in the second inning was the only knock on Sale's line as the veteran lefty fanned at least seven batters for the eighth time in nine starts since the beginning of May. Over that stretch, he's posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 74:9 K:BB through 55 innings en route to becoming the third pitcher in the majors this season to reach double-digit wins, after the Phillies' Ranger Suarez and the Royals' Seth Lugo. Sale will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in St. Louis.