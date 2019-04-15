Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Starting third straight game
Pearce will start in left field and will bat seventh in Monday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pearce is making his third consecutive start, with two coming against right-handed pitchers. The Red Sox prefer to deploy Pearce mostly against lefties, but he'll be thrust into the lineup with Jackie Bradley (illness) and Andrew Benintendi (foot) both sitting. Pearce has yet to get going at the plate since returning from the injured list April 4, recording only two hits in 13 at-bats and striking out six times.
