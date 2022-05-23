The Reds reinstated Mahle from the restricted list Monday.
Mahle missed the weekend series in Toronto while on the restricted list, suggesting that he was ineligible to cross the border into Canada by electing not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He wouldn't have pitched during the series even if he was allowed to be in the country, however, as he had just started Thursday in Cleveland. He's expected to return to the mound Tuesday against the Cubs for what could be a two-start week, as he'll be on turn to pitch Sunday against the Giants as well.