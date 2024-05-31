Mahle (elbow) threw a bullpen session off a game mound May 18, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Grant, Mahle took the mound for biomechanical evaluation, so it's not entirely clear if he's at the point in his rehab from his May 22, 2023 Tommy John surgery where he's regularly throwing bullpen sessions, or if the Rangers simply wanted to get a quick gauge of where he stood in his recovery. In any case, Mahle is still unlikely to be cleared for game action until after the All-Star break, and he's expected to require an extended minor-league rehab assignment before he's activated from the 60-day injured list.