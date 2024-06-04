Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Mahle (elbow) will face live hitters Wednesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bochy noted that Wednesday's workout will be the first of four live batting practice sessions that Mahle will complete as he works his way back from his May 22, 2023 Tommy John surgery. If Mahle incurs no setbacks during the live sessions, he'll likely then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment that could last close to the maximum 30 days. Mahle looks to be tracking around a return from the 60-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break.