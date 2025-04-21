Mahle threw seven scoreless innings in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Dodgers, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Mahle continued his sensational start to the year with his third scoreless outing of at least five innings. He ended his dominant performance with a strikeout of Miguel Rojas to strand a runner at second. Mahle's been one of the early surprises in baseball after being limited to just eight starts over the last two seasons due to injury. He leads with majors with a 0.68 ERA through five starts and will take the mound again on the road versus the Giants next weekend.