Mahle (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Mahle is scheduled to throw a bullpen session a Camden Yards this weekend, per Texas manager Bruce Bochy, prior to joining Round Rock. If all goes well, the right-hander could be part of the Rangers' rotation by the beginning of August. Mahle is working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent last May.