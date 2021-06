Bard allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one batter while earning a save over San Diego on Monday.

Bard served up a two-run shot to Trent Grisham but retired Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis to escape with his ninth save of the season. He entered the contest on a 12.1-inning scoreless streak but his season ERA jumped to 4.15 after allowing the home run. The 35-year-old has converted nine of his 12 save chances on the year and hasn't blown an opportunity since May 12.