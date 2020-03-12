Rockies' Peter Lambert: Out with forearm strain
Lambert will miss significant time with a forearm strain, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The team is awaiting more results from tests and scans for a more definitive diagnosis, but this is certainly a situation that could lead to Tommy John surgery. Lambert should be considered out indefinitely and there is a chance he won't pitch at all this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Awaiting test results•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Nursing forearm tightness•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Exits with undisclosed injury•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Makes mechanical adjustment•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Shut down for season•
-
Rockies' Peter Lambert: Struggles in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.