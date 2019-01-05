Cuthbert was designated for assignment Friday by the Royals, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Cuthbert was added to the 40-man roster at the end of November after signing a one-year contract, but he's since been designated for assignment following the addition of Kyle Zimmer. Cuthbert could still compete for a spot in spring training, but he'll likely begin the year at Triple-A Omaha.

