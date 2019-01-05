Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Booted from 40-man
Cuthbert was designated for assignment Friday by the Royals, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Cuthbert was added to the 40-man roster at the end of November after signing a one-year contract, but he's since been designated for assignment following the addition of Kyle Zimmer. Cuthbert could still compete for a spot in spring training, but he'll likely begin the year at Triple-A Omaha.
More News
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Agrees to deal with Royals•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Tables rehab assignment after setback•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Hits disabled list•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Remains out Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst