Soler agreed to a one-year, $8.05 million deal with the Royals on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He will return as the Royals' primary designated hitter for the 2021 season. Soler, who turns 29 in February, hit .228/.326/.443 with eight home runs in 43 games last season -- a significant drop off from the .265/.354/.569 line and 48 home runs he logged in 2019. Even if he doesn't bounce all the way back to the statistics he put up in his career year, he should have a secure spot in the heart of the lineup this upcoming season.