Soler went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Soler doubled in his first at-bat before coming around to score the Giants' first run of the game on a sac fly from Heliot Ramos. The slugger then added an RBI double to tie the game at 2-2 in the third, giving him three extra-base hits over his last three games. Soler is now batting .275 this month with three homers, eight doubles, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored - a far cry from his .164 average in May.