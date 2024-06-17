Soler went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Soler began the Giants' nine-run fourth inning with a walk and came around to score. Later that frame, he belted a three-run shot before capping off his day with an RBI double in the eighth. It was his eighth home run of the season and second over his last 18 games. While Soler is still sporting lackluster .224/.309/.383 slash line this season, he's starting to heat up; he's gone 15-for-48 (.313) with five extra-base hits and 10 runs scored over his last 13 games.