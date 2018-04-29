Bell will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It remains to be seen what the Tigers will do as a corresponding move to make room for Bell on the roster. Once he joins the big club, look for Bell to add depth to Detroit's bullpen. Last season, Bell threw 62.1 innings over 28 games with the Tigers, over which he threw to the tune of a dismal 6.93 ERA and 1.80 WHIP.