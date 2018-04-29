Tigers' Chad Bell: Promotion to majors coming Monday
Bell will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It remains to be seen what the Tigers will do as a corresponding move to make room for Bell on the roster. Once he joins the big club, look for Bell to add depth to Detroit's bullpen. Last season, Bell threw 62.1 innings over 28 games with the Tigers, over which he threw to the tune of a dismal 6.93 ERA and 1.80 WHIP.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...