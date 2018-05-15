Braves' Chad Bell: Claimed by Braves and optioned
Bell was claimed off waivers by the Braves on Tuesday and immediately optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Bell was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Saturday, having thrown just 7.1 major-league innings on the season and recording a 8.59 ERA. He'll serve as organizational depth for the Braves.
