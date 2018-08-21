The Braves outrighted Bell to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Atlanta had previously optioned Bell to Triple-A earlier in the month, but the decision to outright him means that he's no longer a member of the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization after clearing waivers. The lack of a 40-man spot means it's unlikely Bell will receive a promotion to the big leagues when rosters expand Sept. 1.

