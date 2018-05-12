Tigers' Chad Bell: Designated for assignment
Bell was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Saturday.
Bell was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Louis Coleman, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Moving forward, Bell will now be subject to waivers, though he will remain with Toledo if unclaimed by another organization. Over three appearances in the majors this year, he's posted an 8.59 ERA and 2.18 WHIP across 7.1 innings of relief.
