Bell suffered elbow pain during a bullpen session Saturday and will be sidelined from throwing for at least two weeks, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Bell, along with Warwick Saupold, was one of two foreign-born pitchers for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO and threw 177.1 innings over 29 starts last season, posting an 11-10 record with a 3.50 ERA for a team that went 58-86, so this is a pretty big blow for Hanwha if he's out for a significant period of time.