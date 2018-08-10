Braves' Chad Bell: Recalled from minors
Bell was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Bell has appeared in three big-league games this season, all coming with Detroit in the spring, during which he logged a 8.59 ERA and 2.18 WHIP across 7.1 innings. He will provide extra depth to the Braves bullpen in low-leverage spots.
