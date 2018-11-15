Bell signed a contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Bell spent parts of the last two seasons with the Tigers, struggling to a combined 7.11 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 69.2 innings before being designated for assignment in May. He was scooped up with the Braves, but was ultimately outrighted off the team's 40-man roster in August after struggling to a 6.22 ERA across 46.1 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. Rather than settle for a minor-league deal, Bell opted to head overseas in an attempt to turn his career around.