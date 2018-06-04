Liriano (hamstring) will likely need to make a minor-league rehab start before rejoining the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Liriano threw a bullpen session Monday and said he would be ready to return from the DL when first eligible Tuesday, but manager Ron Gardenhire seemed less enthusiastic about bringing the southpaw back so soon. "We've had conversations about sending him out for a rehab, maybe three or four innings, so he can move around and cover first and see some live action," Gardenhire said. "It's always dangerous when you take a guy with a hamstring and put him back out there without getting him in game situations first where the adrenaline is flowing." Liriano, who has been on the disabled list since May 29 with a hamstring strain, owns a 3.90 ERA and 45:29 K:BB across 10 starts (57.2 innings) this season.