Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Could require rehab start
Liriano (hamstring) will likely need to make a minor-league rehab start before rejoining the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Liriano threw a bullpen session Monday and said he would be ready to return from the DL when first eligible Tuesday, but manager Ron Gardenhire seemed less enthusiastic about bringing the southpaw back so soon. "We've had conversations about sending him out for a rehab, maybe three or four innings, so he can move around and cover first and see some live action," Gardenhire said. "It's always dangerous when you take a guy with a hamstring and put him back out there without getting him in game situations first where the adrenaline is flowing." Liriano, who has been on the disabled list since May 29 with a hamstring strain, owns a 3.90 ERA and 45:29 K:BB across 10 starts (57.2 innings) this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Hits DL with hamstring strain•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Allows five earned runs•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Fires eight one-hit innings•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Tosses eight scoreless innings Sunday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Short outing again Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Liriano: Can't find plate Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...