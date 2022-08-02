Fulmer allowed two runs on four hits while retiring just one batter in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Fulmer got the bottom of the eighth inning with Detroit up 2-0 and started the frame with a strikeout. It went downhill quickly from there, however, as the righty allowed four straight singles. The final hit from Jose Miranda brought home two runs and got Fulmer out of the game, saddling him with his fourth blown save of the year. Despite the setback, Fulmer has been mostly solid this season with a 3.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts across 39.1 innings.