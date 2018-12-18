Tigers' Michael Fulmer: On track for spring training

General manager Al Avila said last week that Fulmer has regained full range of motion in his surgically repaired right knee and remains on track to be ready for the start of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

A report earlier this month suggested that Fulmer was slightly behind in his recovery from surgery to address a damaged meniscus and frayed cartilage, but Avila's comments paint a rosier picture of the right-hander's recovery. Fulmer will presumably test out the health of his knee in workouts later this winter, and if he gets the green light from his surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, the 25-year-old should report to spring training without any limitations.