Yankees' Chad Green: Will enter spring training as starter
General manager Brian Cashman said Green will enter spring training as a starting pitcher, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cashman noted that a return to the bullpen would be a fallback option for Green, who posted a remarkable 1.83 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 103:17 K:BB across 69 innings while serving primarily as a reliever in 2017. The 26-year-old has flashed potential as a starter in the past -- posting a 1.52 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 100:21 K:BB in 16 starts (94.2 innings) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016 -- though he's yet to put it together in the majors, posting a 6.10 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in nine big-league starts. His role for 2018 will likely be determined in spring training.
