Yankees' Clint Frazier: Participates in simulated game
Frazier (concussion) took part in a simulated game Thursday in Tampa Bay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone seemed encouraged by Frazier's progress following Thursday's outing, stating that "things are finally starting to ramp up" for the outfielder. His next step will be competing in minor-league games, which could realistically begin sometime early next week. Once he's fully operational, Frazier is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but that may change depending on the Yankees' injury situation in the outfield.
