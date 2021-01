Allen was traded from the Padres to the Yankees on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Allen was designated for assignment by the Padres at the end of December, and he'll now likely serve as outfield depth for the Yankees in 2021. The 27-year-old appeared in 16 games for Cleveland and San Diego last year, hitting .154 with one home run, four RBI and two stolen bases over 32 plate appearances.