Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Dealing with shoulder tightness
Sheffield exited Friday's game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with shoulder tightness, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Sheffield left in the middle of the third inning, but the injury appears minor as they are opting not to send him for further testing. The 21-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Advances to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Spins six shutout innings•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Reassigned to minors•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Activated off DL•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Making way back from injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.