Sheffield exited Friday's game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with shoulder tightness, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Sheffield left in the middle of the third inning, but the injury appears minor as they are opting not to send him for further testing. The 21-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.

