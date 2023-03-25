Severino is dealing with a law-grade lat strain, likely sending him to the injured list to open the season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees are hopeful that the injury won't become a long-term problem, but its timing means that Severino is very likely to miss at least a couple starts. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Severino isn't expected to throw for at least five-to-seven days, so it may take some time to know just how long he's likely to be out. The righty also dealt with a lat strain last season, which kept him out from mid-July through late September despite originally carrying the same "low-grade" descriptor. Jhony Brito could step into the rotation in his place, with Clarke Schmidt and Domingo German already earning jobs due to injuries to Carlos Rodon (forearm) and Frankie Montas (shoulder).