Severino did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Texas, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out one.

After yielding just one run through four innings, the New York right-hander unraveled in the fifth, allowing five runs on five hits, including two homers. Severino also produced only five whiffs on his way to collecting a season-worst one strikeout. The 30-year-old's velocity on his entire arsenal was down in this outing, anchored by his sinker averaging 94.5 mph, down 1.2 mph. Severino is currently scheduled to make his next start against his former team -- the Yankees -- at home next week.