Severino (lat) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Somerset, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Severino was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Single-A Tampa and looked sharp over two scoreless innings, striking out three while allowing one hit and no walks. According to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, the Yankees are anticipating that Severino will be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation following Wednesday's rehab start, though he could be capped around 70 pitches in his first outing back from the 60-day injured list. Unless the Yankees elect to expand their rotation to six men, Severino's potential return from the IL next week would likely result in Domingo German moving to the bullpen.