Severino's (elbow) rehab is going well, and he could return to the majors in June or July, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino underwent Tommy John surgery in February, and he's received positive reports regarding his rehab so far. He's currently throwing off flat ground from 90 feet. There's been optimism that he could pitch at some point in 2021, and general manager Brian Cashman provided a clearer timetable for his return as the Yankees head into the offseason.