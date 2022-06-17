Severino (illness) has continued to test negative for COVID-19 and will travel with the Yankees during their upcoming road trip to Toronto, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Severino was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday against the Rays and placed on the COVID-19 injured list since he was experiencing symptoms. However, he's feeling better following the win over Tampa Bay and will make the trip to Toronto. It's not yet clear whether Severino will be an option to start during the three-game series against the Blue Jays, but he seems to be trending toward a relatively brief absence.