Vasquez did not factor into the decision in a Yankees win during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The 24-year-old blanked Boston for three innings before fading in the fourth, exiting after 60 pitches (40 strikes). Vasquez was working in a tandem with Jhony Brito, who would up getting the win, and the two rookie right-handers combined for what was effectively a quality start -- two earned runs over six innings between them. The duo's effectiveness could encourage the Yankees to keep them together in a rotation slot, neither one might be available when New York next needs a starter Saturday in Pittsburgh. Vasquez has a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB through his first 30.1 big-league innings.