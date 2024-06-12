Vasquez allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Vasquez's first pitch of the game was deposited over the center-field wall by Abraham Toro. Beyond that, Vasquez was able to settle in for a fine start. The right-hander has allowed seven runs over 16.2 innings across his three outings in June. For the season, he has a 4.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB over eight starts, but it appears he's gotten more comfortable the longer he stays in the majors. Vasquez is tentatively projected for a tough road outing versus the Phillies his next time out.