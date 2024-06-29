X-rays on Vasquez's right forearm came back negative after he was removed from Friday's game versus Boston, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

A 98-mph line drive off the bat of Ceddanne Rafaela struck Vasquez's arm in the fifth inning, forcing him to leave the game after four-plus innings of one-run ball. The 25-year-old said after the game that he's dealing with a bit of swelling, but he seemed optimistic about his chances to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Thursday against the Rangers.