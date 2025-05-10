Vasquez (2-3) earned the win Friday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Vasquez cruised Friday, fanning a season-high five and walking a season-low one. The right-hander is still working to improve his ratios from his April 21 start, when he yielded a season-worst six runs in just two innings in Detroit, but he's fired at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in five of his other seven outings this year. While Vasquez holds a respectable 3.76 ERA through 38.1 innings, his 1.59 WHIP and 18:25 K:BB are highly alarming. He should still have some deep-league streaming appeal in his next scheduled appearance versus the Angels, who rank last in on-base percentage (.276) through 36 games.