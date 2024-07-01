Vasquez (forearm) has been cleared to make his next start Friday versus the Diamondbacks in San Diego, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

In his most recent start in Friday's 9-2 win over the Mets, Vasquez took a no-decision after he was lifted after 59 pitches and four innings when he was struck in the right forearm by a comebacker. Follow-up X-rays cleared Vasquez of any structural damage to his forearm, and he's been cleared to make his next start after he played catch Sunday without incident. Since returning from Triple-A El Paso on June 1 and rejoining the big-league rotation, Vasquez has gone 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB in 30 innings spanning six starts.