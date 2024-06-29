Vasquez was removed from his start Friday against the Red Sox after getting hit in the right forearm by a comebacker, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Vasquez took a 98-mph line drive off his forearm during the fifth inning of Friday's contest, and he was taken out of the game after conferring with a trainer. He'll head into the clubhouse for imaging, and the Padres should have an update on the severity of his injury within the near future. The 25-year-old righty had allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out one batter over four innings before being taken out of the game.