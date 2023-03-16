Lopez (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Indiana, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Lopez has posted double-doubles in two of his last four appearances, averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 36.3 minutes per game. However, he'll sit due to his sore left ankle Thursday, which should lead to increased playing time for Bobby Portis.