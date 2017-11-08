Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Attains second 40-point game of season
Antetokounmpo produced 40 points (16-21 FG, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and eight turnovers across 40 minutes during a 124-119 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
After two consecutive games of shooting below 50 percent from the field, Antetokounmpo got back to his incredibly efficient ways as he secured his second 40-point game of the season and missed just five field goal attempts in the process. He also matched a season high with four blocks. On the downside, however, Antetokounmpo fouled out late in the game and also coughed up a season-high eight turnovers.
