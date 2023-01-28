Coach Billy Donovan said before Saturday's game against the Magic that Ball (knee) is "nowhere close" to returning and the team will have a formal conversation about a cut-off date if nothing improves by the All-Star break, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's looking increasingly unlikely that Ball will appear in a game this season. Despite making tangible progress this month, like light running and dunking, Ball is still experiencing significant discomfort in his surgically-repaired left knee. Fantasy managers still holding onto Ball in redraft leagues are probably safe to drop him, especially if those leagues end in mid-to-late March rather than April.