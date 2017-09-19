Celtics' Marcus Morris: May miss start of training camp while on trial
Morris could miss the beginning of training camp while standing trial for a 2015 assault case, Jack Maloney of CBS Sports reports.
The incident, which also involves Marcus' brother Markeiff, occurred while the brothers were both playing for the Suns. Training camp begins Sept. 26, so if the trial drags on, Morris is in danger of not being able to join his teammates right away to prepare for the season. Depending on the verdict, Morris could face jail time and/or a suspension by the league. If he ends up missing time, the Celtics may have to get creative with their starting five and rotation, possibly moving Gordon Hayward up to power forward.
