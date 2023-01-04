Smart finished Monday's 150-117 loss to the Thunder with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes before he was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the night.

Given that the Celtics were trailing by 31 points entering the final quarter, Smart wasn't likely to see much additional playing time even if he hadn't been sent to the locker room early. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the Celtics will look to regroup from the blowout loss and get back on track Thursday in Dallas.