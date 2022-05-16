Smart is considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami due to a sprained foot, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart was banged up throughout the Celtics' Round 2 series against Milwaukee, and he appeared to tweak his foot during Sunday's Game 7. However, he remained in the game and finished with 11 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes. Coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Smart's foot is "pretty tender and sore" so the team will wait to see how he feels Tuesday morning before issuing an update.