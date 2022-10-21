Zubac registered 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 win over the Lakers.

Zubac was arguably the best player on the floor in the win, notching a double-double to go with five blocks. It was certainly a dominant effort from Zubac who finds himself as basically the only true center option on the Clippers roster. He obviously won't be this good every night but given the clear path to minutes, he should remain a very reliable 12-team commodity the rest of the way.