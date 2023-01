Zubac totaled 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 loss to the Jazz.

Zubac played through a left knee contusion Wednseday night, but still managed to put up a strong performance. His 13 field goal attempts mark his second highest mark of the season, despite only playing 26 minutes. Zubac should see an increased role on offense in the absence of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, assuming he can suit up.