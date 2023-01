Zubac is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee contusion, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Zubac has been productive over his last five appearances, averaging 10.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. If he's sidelined, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington will likely see expanded roles.