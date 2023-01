Zubac registered 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Friday's 131-126 win over the Spurs.

Zubac has posted double-doubles in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season, and the big man continues to make an impact on both ends of the court for the Clippers. He's averaging 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest in January.